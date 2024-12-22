Never Wash Eggs You Bought From The Store. Here's Why

To be graded and sold at the grocery store, eggs must meet the USDA's standards. This means they are washed and sanitized using approved compounds and at specific temperatures before reaching a store's shelves, much less your refrigerator. All you need to do is store them and use them, with no washing required.

In fact, according to the USDA, washing your eggs at home can increase the risk of contamination and potential illness. That might seem counterintuitive, given that the USDA also requires that eggs be washed before being sold to you. If you do wash your eggs at home, however, water — potentially contaminated with cleaning chemicals and other bacteria — may enter the pores of the eggshell and travel into the egg.

It is worth noting that this guidance is only true in the United States. Other countries have different regulations, and in several places, eggs are specifically not washed before being sold. This is because when an egg is laid it has a protective membrane around it, called the bloom. This natural barrier prevents bacteria (notably, salmonella) from entering the egg. The fact that this barrier is not removed by a commercial washing process in those countries also allows people to safely store their eggs at room temperature rather than in the refrigerator.