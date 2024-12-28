Is It Safe To Chomp On Ice From Restaurant Drinks?

Everyone knows that drinks and meals go hand-in-hand, and this doesn't change when you go out to a restaurant. Even if you don't order a specific drink, most restaurants will give you a glass of complimentary water. Unfortunately, whether you order your favorite soda or a fancy Italian cocktail, there might be something rather disgusting lurking in your glass: the ice.

In 2021-22, videos by The Ice Man (an HVACR technician) gained popularity on TikTok, showing filthy ice machines at various businesses. Suffice it to say these videos have given restaurant goers a lot to think about. Of course, this isn't the first time dirty ice machines have made headlines. In 2006, the ice cubes at many fast-food locations was found to be even more unsanitary than toilet water after samples from several South Florida restaurants returned positive for containing E. coli.

That said, ice isn't currently considered a significant risk for foodborne illness outbreaks. And truly, as long as ice machines are sanitized, maintained, and handled properly, there is little to worry about. However, as The Ice Man demonstrates, there will always be businesses that play fast and loose with ice machine upkeep. Ultimately, it comes down to whether or not you trust a location to be sanitary. Or, you can always inspect the ice to make sure that it is clear and doesn't have any taste or scent before you take a sip of the drink.