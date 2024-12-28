Is It Safe To Chomp On Ice From Restaurant Drinks?
Everyone knows that drinks and meals go hand-in-hand, and this doesn't change when you go out to a restaurant. Even if you don't order a specific drink, most restaurants will give you a glass of complimentary water. Unfortunately, whether you order your favorite soda or a fancy Italian cocktail, there might be something rather disgusting lurking in your glass: the ice.
In 2021-22, videos by The Ice Man (an HVACR technician) gained popularity on TikTok, showing filthy ice machines at various businesses. Suffice it to say these videos have given restaurant goers a lot to think about. Of course, this isn't the first time dirty ice machines have made headlines. In 2006, the ice cubes at many fast-food locations was found to be even more unsanitary than toilet water after samples from several South Florida restaurants returned positive for containing E. coli.
That said, ice isn't currently considered a significant risk for foodborne illness outbreaks. And truly, as long as ice machines are sanitized, maintained, and handled properly, there is little to worry about. However, as The Ice Man demonstrates, there will always be businesses that play fast and loose with ice machine upkeep. Ultimately, it comes down to whether or not you trust a location to be sanitary. Or, you can always inspect the ice to make sure that it is clear and doesn't have any taste or scent before you take a sip of the drink.
Ice machines are the perfect breeding ground for bacteria
The reason why ice machines are often so filthy is similar to why soft serve machines are a food safety nightmare. Both are dark, moist environments that serve as the perfect breeding ground for numerous types of bacteria when they aren't maintained correctly. If left uncleaned for too long, slime and mold can accumulate, two things you never want near your drinks. While not guaranteed to make people sick, the slime can harbor and help grow bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella.
Moreover, ice machines can be contaminated just by being used. For example, a 2018 study published in the Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology journal found Gram-negative bacilli and Candida spp bacteria in ice machine drain pans from dispensers located in five hospitals and two nursing homes. While this study revolved around medical facilities, the premise is the same. Unwashed hands, sick employees and customers, and improper use of the machine can all potentially contaminate ice machines.
Now, all of this might turn you off from ordering a drink at a restaurant ever again, but it really shouldn't — not any more than stories of restaurant staff spitting in food stops you from ever ordering out. Yes, ice machines can be the perfect environment for bacteria growth, but with the right maintenance, they can be completely safe. Plus, there are other equally important things you should worry about, like how dirty your own blender is. (Spoiler: It's probably way dirtier than you think.)