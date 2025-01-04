What's The Difference Between British And American Pale Ales?

Pale ales have taken somewhat of a grip on beer culture over the past few years, especially when it comes to craft brewing. There's little doubt that you've come to know the concept of the hoppy, ultra-bitter craft IPAs that seem to permeate the beer scene. But to think that this stereotype encapsulates all of the pale ale market would be selling this type of beer short. While it can be somewhat easy to distinguish the difference between IPAs and other pale ales by virtue of the bitter hoppy component, the differentiations don't end there.

Besides India — the "I" in IPA — there are two other regionally named members of the pale ale family: British and American. While neither is as hop-forward as the typical IPA, they both still have a hoppiness present, alongside a malty flavor. However, while British pale ales (otherwise known as bitter beers) tend to specialize in deep malty flavor, American pale ales sacrifice some maltiness for more hops in its flavor profile, often taking advantage of the more citrusy Cascade hops created in the United States.