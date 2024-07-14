The 3-Ingredient Sourdough Bread Sandwich You Need This Summer
From sunny beach picnics to warm afternoon barbecues, one of the best parts of the summer season is the same as the rest of the year: the food. (Although, admittedly, we might be a little biased.) From sweet crisp apples to juicy grilled chicken, it's the perfect time to indulge in it all. Still, one of the all-time best, and most refreshing, indulgences of the season has got to be those ripe, red tomatoes. From refreshing pesto caprese paninis to the perfect burger topping, there's just so many ways to use this vibrant vegetable. For example, for a perfect summertime lunch, you can also use a tasty tomato to make a super simple three-ingredient sourdough bread sandwich that you need this summer.
You've probably already heard of a similar summertime favorite known as the classic tomato sandwich — made up of sliced tomato, mayonnaise, and white bread — consider this an elevated take on that staple sammie. This recipe calls for some crunchy sourdough bread, sliced tomatoes, and one special tangy spread that ties the whole meal together. Although there are many similar versions of this sandwich, this particular recipe comes from TikTok creator @healthyishfoods. Aside from the refreshing flavor, the best thing about this lunch is just how simple it is to make.
How to make the summer sandwich of your dreams
To make this simple sandwich, start by toasting up two slices of sourdough bread. Next, slather some whipped cream cheese onto both slices. Now top the bread with thick slices of a fresh red heirloom tomato, such as a beefsteak variety. Make sure your beefsteak tomato is truly an heirloom, as hybrid varieties might not be as juicy or flavorful. (And keep the best kept secret for fresh tomato storage in mind too for extra juicy freshness.) Now season it simply with some flaky salt and pepper, and voila.
The tang of the cream cheese is the perfect combination with the sour notes of the bread here, and the sweet, refreshing slices of tomato really tie this all together. While you can opt for other varieties of cream cheese, the whipped version is easily spreadable, light and fluffy. Other options might feel too heavy on the palate, while other cream cheeses might take too long to soften. Still, some simple healthy substitutes could be greek yogurt or sour cream. (Don't knock it until you try it, folks.) The sourdough bread here is also an elevated version of other options like white or wheat, and offers much more in terms of flavor. Eat this sandwich open-faced or stacked, the choice is up to you. Either way it'll be a simple, refreshing meal, and maybe even your go-to lunch of the summer.