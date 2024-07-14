The 3-Ingredient Sourdough Bread Sandwich You Need This Summer

From sunny beach picnics to warm afternoon barbecues, one of the best parts of the summer season is the same as the rest of the year: the food. (Although, admittedly, we might be a little biased.) From sweet crisp apples to juicy grilled chicken, it's the perfect time to indulge in it all. Still, one of the all-time best, and most refreshing, indulgences of the season has got to be those ripe, red tomatoes. From refreshing pesto caprese paninis to the perfect burger topping, there's just so many ways to use this vibrant vegetable. For example, for a perfect summertime lunch, you can also use a tasty tomato to make a super simple three-ingredient sourdough bread sandwich that you need this summer.

You've probably already heard of a similar summertime favorite known as the classic tomato sandwich — made up of sliced tomato, mayonnaise, and white bread — consider this an elevated take on that staple sammie. This recipe calls for some crunchy sourdough bread, sliced tomatoes, and one special tangy spread that ties the whole meal together. Although there are many similar versions of this sandwich, this particular recipe comes from TikTok creator @healthyishfoods. Aside from the refreshing flavor, the best thing about this lunch is just how simple it is to make.