Wait, Does Beer Have Caffeine? The Answer Depends

Beer, as with wine, is typically thought of as a "downer" — since all alcohol is a depressant and has a sedative effect on us. If you're watching your caffeine intake or simply don't want to risk a good night of sleep after a few brewskies, you might be curious about the caffeine content of your beer.

In general, the vast majority of beers are caffeine free, or contain such a small amount of caffeine you almost certainly won't feel it. Whether light, hoppy, hazy, or brown, most beer is brewed with water, heaps of hops, grains, and yeast — and other ingredients and acids for flavor or to make beer bitter. Downing a beer that contains notes of coffee isn't the same as drinking a latte, as coffee-flavored beers are usually just aged with coffee beans, versus mixed with actual coffee.

Of course, there are always outliers. While most beer's caffeine content is minuscule, some exceptions, like intentionally caffeinated beer or espresso stouts, can clock in with around 50-120 milligrams of caffeine. This puts those in roughly in the same caffeine category as a basic cup of coffee. These outliers certainly aren't your standard beers and typically will have the word coffee in their title, which should be a tell. But if you see or suspect a beer is made with tea, chocolate, or coffee, you can always ask your brewer or bartender for its exact caffeine content — especially if you have sensitivities or certain medical conditions.