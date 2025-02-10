How Long Should You Cook Beef For Hot Pot?
Hot pot, in essence, is cooking a soup in stages. Rather than throwing all the ingredients into the broth at the same time, the broth is kept simmering and ingredients are dipped into the broth one at a time with chopsticks. As such, some of the food would be ruined if submerged for too long. This is because hot pot vegetables and beef are thinly sliced and will have different required cooking times. Tender beef cuts are the trickiest item to get right while also being one of the most delicious.
The USDA recommends 145 F as the safe internal temperature for beef, and hot pot broth is typically held at boiling point, or around 212 F. The beef served at hot pot restaurants will come in thin rolls that should only take around 10 seconds of simmering to reach peak flavor and texture. These cuts of meat are about as thick as a rubber band — around 2 millimeters. You'll want to see the meat turn a brown or grayish color with a hint of pink, or medium to medium-well doneness. To cook the beef to your preferences, dip it for a minimum of 10 seconds, check, then dip again for a couple of seconds at a time until it reaches your preferred doneness.
The best beef for hot pot
The best beef for hot pot is going to be fatty, tender, quick-cooking, and absorbent of the broth. Prime brisket, belly, and ribeye have a lovely white marbling, making them common restaurant picks for their melting quality when you take a bite. Don't overlook underrated cuts of beef like tripe or tongue, either. Hot pot is an opportunity to engage with beef in ways not typically seen at the average steakhouse or burger joint.
If you're on the fence about what cut of beef to order and cook, keep an eye out for menu keywords like "fatty," "marbled," and "tender." You'll be in for a real treat if a restaurant specifies carrying luxurious wagyu beef. You can apply this knowledge to your trip to the grocery store, as well. East Asian markets like H Mart carry whole or pre-sliced beef that's perfect for the quick hot pot cook.