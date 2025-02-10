How Long Should You Cook Beef For Hot Pot?

Hot pot, in essence, is cooking a soup in stages. Rather than throwing all the ingredients into the broth at the same time, the broth is kept simmering and ingredients are dipped into the broth one at a time with chopsticks. As such, some of the food would be ruined if submerged for too long. This is because hot pot vegetables and beef are thinly sliced and will have different required cooking times. Tender beef cuts are the trickiest item to get right while also being one of the most delicious.

The USDA recommends 145 F as the safe internal temperature for beef, and hot pot broth is typically held at boiling point, or around 212 F. The beef served at hot pot restaurants will come in thin rolls that should only take around 10 seconds of simmering to reach peak flavor and texture. These cuts of meat are about as thick as a rubber band — around 2 millimeters. You'll want to see the meat turn a brown or grayish color with a hint of pink, or medium to medium-well doneness. To cook the beef to your preferences, dip it for a minimum of 10 seconds, check, then dip again for a couple of seconds at a time until it reaches your preferred doneness.