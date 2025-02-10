What Happened To Kevin Hart's Vegan Fast Food Restaurant?

A vegan fast-food joint serving up crispy chick'n sandwiches and rich plant-based milkshakes sounds incredible for those of us who don't eat animals. This is exactly what Hart House was: a vegan fast-food restaurant opened by comedian and actor Kevin Hart in 2022, with four locations throughout the Los Angeles area. In September 2024, though, Hart House closed all locations simultaneously, without an explanation. All its customers got was an Instagram post stating, "A Hartfelt goodbye for now as we start a new chapter."

Hart himself isn't vegan or vegetarian but considers himself "flexitarian," according to Plant Based News. According to the site, he told Joe Rogan on his podcast that he eats chicken occasionally but not red meat and enjoys eating a lot of vegetarian food. Hart House was a result of the comedian noticing that it was incredibly easy to find regular fast food on any corner, but there were not many options for plant-based fast food.

Los Angeles is a hotspot of the health food and wellness movement and one of the capitals of vegan food in the United States, so a vegan fast-food chain makes a lot of sense for L.A. But there's lots of choice for vegans in L.A. — something you'd learn even if you only had one day to eat in Los Angeles. Hart House faced competition from established vegan chains like the L.A. favorite Monty's Good Burger and the small West Coast chain Veggie Grill. Overall, 2024 was a difficult year for restaurants, too, with big-name chains like Red Lobster and TGI Friday's filing for bankruptcy and fast-food giants Wendy's and Denny's shutting down low-performing stores. It's not a surprise that a smaller chain with fewer resources like Hart House would also struggle as well.