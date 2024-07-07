The Avocado Ripening Hacks You Shouldn't Trust

The memes write themselves when it comes to avocados' fickleness. We've all been there. You have a pile of rock-hard dark green orbs one day, then you turn your head for a minute and suddenly have overripe, rotten avocados that's too brown to use. No matter how you time it, it feels like a constant dance to get your avocado ripeness just right. Despite their finicky nature, there's nothing quite as delicious as a chunky guacamole or schmear for your morning toast.

Advertisement

Avocados aren't exactly the most affordable item at the grocery store, so it can devastating to see them get too soft before you can use them. But it's even more frustrating when you're trying to make guacamole for taco Tuesday and they're still firm. If you know you'll need avocados sooner than they'd naturally be ripe, there are a few tried and true tricks for speeding up their transformation.

The basic mechanism of avocado ripening has to do with ethylene gas, a naturally occurring plant hormone that controls the process. It is possible to manipulate this gas and lessen the wait time until you can slice into your avocado. But not all tips are backed up with strong evidence. Here's how to separate fact from fiction.

Advertisement