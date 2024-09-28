Can You Get Clotted Cream In America?

Clotted cream is a staple of British cuisine, famously served alongside scones at afternoon tea, and often paired with jam for a perfect balance of richness and sweetness. Also known as Devonshire cream, this thick, creamy spread hails from the English counties of Devon and Cornwall. It's made by slowly heating full-fat cow's milk and allowing the cream to rise to the top and "clot," creating a rich flavor and luxurious texture that's somewhere between whipped cream and butter. While it is beloved throughout the U.K., finding authentic clotted cream in America can be a bit more of a challenge.

There's a persistent rumor that clotted cream is illegal in the U.S., but that's not exactly true. Clotted cream itself isn't banned — it's the unpasteurized milk traditionally used to make it that's the issue. Because unpasteurized dairy is heavily regulated, it makes authentic clotted cream tricky to find in the States. Federal law bans the sale of raw milk across state lines, and while some states allow it, others don't, adding to the confusion.

That said, you can still find clotted cream in some U.S. supermarkets and specialty stores like World Market, as well as online. If you're feeling adventurous, you can even make it at home — there are plenty of online recipes to guide you through the process. And if you're not ready to commit to making your own, you can always try a substitute to get close to the rich, creamy experience of traditional clotted cream.

