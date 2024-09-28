Can You Get Clotted Cream In America?
Clotted cream is a staple of British cuisine, famously served alongside scones at afternoon tea, and often paired with jam for a perfect balance of richness and sweetness. Also known as Devonshire cream, this thick, creamy spread hails from the English counties of Devon and Cornwall. It's made by slowly heating full-fat cow's milk and allowing the cream to rise to the top and "clot," creating a rich flavor and luxurious texture that's somewhere between whipped cream and butter. While it is beloved throughout the U.K., finding authentic clotted cream in America can be a bit more of a challenge.
There's a persistent rumor that clotted cream is illegal in the U.S., but that's not exactly true. Clotted cream itself isn't banned — it's the unpasteurized milk traditionally used to make it that's the issue. Because unpasteurized dairy is heavily regulated, it makes authentic clotted cream tricky to find in the States. Federal law bans the sale of raw milk across state lines, and while some states allow it, others don't, adding to the confusion.
That said, you can still find clotted cream in some U.S. supermarkets and specialty stores like World Market, as well as online. If you're feeling adventurous, you can even make it at home — there are plenty of online recipes to guide you through the process. And if you're not ready to commit to making your own, you can always try a substitute to get close to the rich, creamy experience of traditional clotted cream.
Clotted cream substitutes
If you're craving that classic clotted cream experience for your scones or biscuits, DIYing it at home is your best option for authenticity. But if you're short on time or not up for the task, don't worry — there are a few store-bought options that can get you pretty close. When it comes to alternatives, mascarpone is a solid choice. Its rich, creamy texture closely resembles clotted cream and adds a luxurious touch to your scones. Double cream is another good option, offering a higher fat content that provides that indulgent creaminess you crave — though this isn't as readily available as other options.
If you're in a pinch, whipped cream can work as well, though it's lighter and fluffier than clotted cream. For the best results, consider making your own whipped cream; it's simple to whip up and allows you to control the sweetness and texture, giving you a fresher, more satisfying experience with your baked goods. Pair any of these options with a cup of tea and a dollop of sweet jam for a delightful treat that gets you closer to that quintessential clotted cream experience.