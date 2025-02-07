Why Mussels Are The Ultimate Soup Flavor-Booster

There are few foods as evocative as a bowl of steamed mussels. Gleaming shells in soothing, fragrant broth, they're well worth the labor-intensive effort required to liberate each bite from its encasement, and deserving of the extra space their discard demands atop a table. But, relatively quick as they are to make, they're still A Project, what with all the debearding, precise timing, and big pot hauling (not to mention washing) it takes to clean mussels perfectly every time. So it's nice to impart a little bit of that bivalve delight into other, lower lift items.

Making mussels more of an everyday affair can be as easy as incorporating a can into your sophisticated and impressive tinned fish "charcuterie" board. It can also be as easy as using them as a soup booster. Mussels are, in concept, not unlike anchovies, in that they can transfer their qualities while barely being detected. (So, as always, be aware of any allergies among your eating audience.) Like anchovies can bring their umami properties to all kinds of recipes, so, too, can the mussel bring its gentle salinity and near-sweetness to a dish. Mussels will have an effect that you just can't quite duplicate with something like salt or even bonito flakes. Not to mention their irrepressible texture; that's one component that can't hide.