The Grocery Store That Beats Whole Foods When It Comes To Organic Produce

Long the darling retailer of the healthy, better-for-you, all-things-crunchy world, Whole Foods is known for its fresh produce, healthy products, and sustainable ethos. So, it might surprise you to know, when digging into the hard numbers, it's not your neighborhood Whole Foods that takes the prize as the largest seller of organic produce, despite its very green, very wholesome branding and vibe.

While we tend to equate organic fare with small, mom-and-pop stores and farmer's markets, it's actually the biggest of the big retailers that claims the top spot. Yes, you read that right. The same ultra big-box store known for those viral food court hot dogs, Costco, is also the single biggest seller of organic produce.

As of 2016, Costco had emerged as the top dog purveyor of organic produce in the U.S., outranking Whole Foods and raking in sales to the tune of $4 billion annually. These numbers have only continued to skyrocket in recent years. Costco's organic sales totaled $6 billion just this past year. Put into perspective, Costco sales account for one-tenth of all organic produce sales in the country, proving its dominance in the category wasn't a fluke, but an indication of its larger commitment to the organic market.