How To Reheat Rice Without A Microwave

Whether you overestimated last night's Chinese takeout order or made extra on purpose, bringing leftover rice back to its former, fluffy glory can be a challenge. While many tutorials suggest using a microwave, the best way to reheat rice that's been sitting in the refrigerator is either in a pot on your stovetop or by using a steamer.

When rice sits overnight in the fridge, the individual grains dry out and become hard. While day-old rice is the perfect ingredient to avoid mushy fried rice, there are a couple of other ways to make it taste like it's been freshly cooked. In the stovetop method, simply add 2 tablespoons of water for every cup of leftover rice to a small pot set over low heat. Cover and cook for about five minutes, then turn off the heat and let it sit for five minutes more — an important step whether you're reheating the rice or not. Letting the rice sit in the accumulated steam allows the grains to fully absorb the remaining moisture in the pot. While you're at it, don't let these other mistakes keep you from enjoying perfect rice.