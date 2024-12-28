Which Grocery Stores Sell Chick-Fil-A Sauce?
Ever since Chick-fil-A began expanding, people can't get enough of the fast food chain. The chain's family-friendly brand and Southern-inspired items like the Chick-fil-A Sunjoy drink have been a major draw for longtime and new fans alike. Despite the fact that Chick-fil-A is the slowest fast food drive-thru, people still line up to get a bite of the chain's delicious chicken.
No matter your Chick-fil-A order, there's one thing everyone wants more of: Chick-fil-A sauce! Fans have been clamoring to see the sauce in stores, and Chick-fil-A listened. Currently, multiple flavors of Chick-fil-A sauce are available nationwide at Walmart and Target, as well as regional grocery stores.
You can also find Chick-fil-A sauces at stores like Publix, Kroger, Winn-Dixie, and Safeway. For those having trouble finding the sauces in stores, Chick-fil-A also has sauces available on Amazon. Last but not least, the sauce bottles are always available for purchase at actual Chick-fil-A locations.
Which Chick-fil-A sauce flavors are in stores?
Currently, Chick-fil-A sells sauces in three sizes: 8 ounces, 16 ounces, and 24 ounces. The 16- and 24-ounce bottles are sold in stores, but the 8-ounce bottles are sold at Chick-fil-A locations specifically. The only sauce flavor available in all three sizes is the original Chick-fil-A sauce. In fact, it's also the only flavor available in the 24-ounce size at all.
But other sauce flavors are available in the 16-ounce size in stores: Polynesian Sauce, Barbecue Sauce, and Sweet & Spicy Sriracha Sauce. The Polynesian and Barbecue flavors are also available at Chick-fil-A stores in 8-ounce bottles, but you can only find the Sweet & Spicy Sriracha Sauce in the 16-ounce bottles in stores.
Chick-fil-A also sells two other flavors in 8-ounce bottles only (meaning in-restaurant only): Honey Mustard Sauce and Garden Herb Ranch Sauce. If you're interested in these specific flavors, remember to ask about them the next time you're at Chick-fil-A for lunch.