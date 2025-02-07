The Type Of Produce To Avoid Buying At Whole Foods

It's not uncommon for shoppers to stomach the surcharge on organic food, valued for being grown without synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. However, you don't always need to make your purses and wallet squirm each time you shop for fruits and vegetables. Organic farming practices don't automatically make organic the best choice in every situation, and the key is being strategic about when organic matters most.

Focus your organic purchases on the Environmental Working Group's "Dirty Dozen" – a list of foods that typically have the highest pesticide residues when grown conventionally. These include strawberries, spinach, apples, grapes, peaches, cherries, pears, tomatoes, celery, potatoes, bell peppers, and kale as well as collard and mustard greens. Essentially, these are fruits and vegetables where the entire consumable parts are exposed to fertilizers and pesticides, and thus are most likely to retain portions of their residues. Since these items tend to absorb or retain more pesticides, the organic premium is often worth it.

On the other hand, conventional options should suffice for fruits with thick protective peels that you discard, like bananas and oranges, since the edible portion is well-protected from pesticides. The same applies to members of the "Clean Fifteen" family like avocados, carrots, melons, and other thick-skinned fruits and veggies, per EWG. If it puts your mind at ease, cleaning your fresh produce with some baking soda, including thick-skinned items that you intend to cut before peeling, may also provide another layer of protection by removing any unwanted residues and making your fruits and veggies safe for consumption.