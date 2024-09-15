The Largest Retailer Of Organic Foods In The US Isn't Whole Foods

When you think of buying organic foods, Whole Foods might be the first name that comes to mind. However, the title of the largest retailer of organic foods in the United States doesn't actually belong to the upscale grocery chain. Surprisingly, it's Costco that holds this distinction. The company has steadily risen to the top by offering a wide variety of organic products at competitive prices, making organic foods accessible to millions of American households. This shift underscores the changing landscape of organic food retail, where affordability and bulk purchasing are key as more and more shoppers seek out certified organic food.

Costco's dominance in organic food sales has continued to grow since it surpassed Whole Foods back in 2015. By 2024, Costco's organic food sales reached over $6 billion, making it the largest organic grocer in the U.S. Despite organic products being a smaller portion of their overall sales, Costco's approach of offering organic options at competitive prices has driven their success in this market. The company's investment in organic farming, including lending money to farmers to boost supply, continues to support this growth. This demand is so strong that it's reported one out of every ten dollars spent on organic food in the U.S. is spent at Costco.