The Boujee Upgrade Your Butter Deserves
Flavored butters are having a moment, gaining popularity in today's culture through social media movements and appearances in specialty shops. They come in a delicious array of colors and ingredients, such as maple, cranberry and sage, strawberry, garlic and chive, and blue cheese. Some people combine homemade butter with more expensive ingredients, such as saffron, for a luxurious spread. You can also give your butter the VIP treatment by adding caviar and creating something that elevates everything it touches.
Caviar upgrades your butter to boujee just by sounding expensive, and the flavors in caviar mingle with the gentle, salty, and creamy qualities of butter to create a dreamy spread. Just like other flavored butters, you can buy caviar butter online, but you can also make it yourself, becoming a butter artisan and crafting an unforgettable spread with your own hands. It only requires two ingredients to make: high-quality butter and caviar. Mix the two together, and you have a velvety spread with a seaside, somewhat nutty finish.
Quality is key when you're making caviar butter
Technically, any kind of butter combined with any kind of caviar will make caviar butter, but why settle when you're making an elegant snack? When you're making a batch of sweet, smooth, briny, salty, and umami caviar butter, you should start with high-quality ingredients. To start, go for a high-quality, high-fat butter, such as Beurre D'Isigny AOP Unsalted French Butter.
Your choice of caviar to pair with butter is equally important, because every type of caviar will lend a different flavor to your boujee buttery spread. First and foremost, look for high-quality and fresh caviar. Good beginner caviars include Bemka American Sturgeon Hackleback and Marky's Siberian Sturgeon. You can also choose a more extravagant variety, such as Osetra, Kaluga, Sevruga, or Beluga. Among the highest-rated caviars online include The Caviar Company's Kaluga Hybrid Caviar and Marky's Sevruga Black Caviar. If you're using caviar butter as a spread for appetizers, you can combine it with sour cream or cream cheese, lemon, salt, and pepper to round out the taste and texture.
How to use caviar butter for VIP snacking, breakfasts, and more
Caviar butter is just butter that has caviar folded in, and the easiest way to use it is to make yourself some fancy toast. Just spread your caviar butter over your toasted bread or bagel of your choice. Pair it with other toasted bagel toppings, such as avocado, sour cream, Greek yogurt, or ricotta cheese for a moment of exquisite snacking. You might as well add a champagne mimosa, too, since you're spoiling yourself.
Caviar butter is also delicious when it's melted and drizzled over eggs, vegetables, and seafood. Use it as a finishing butter for smoked salmon appetizers, on top of puff pastries for caviar canapés, and to add a little extra flavor to caviar and cucumber appetizers. You can also use it in place of butter or margarine in recipes. Add caviar butter to ultra-flavorful toasted garlic bread for an appetizer upgrade, use it to finish creamy chicken Alfredo, or melt it for a dipping sauce for crab and shrimp.