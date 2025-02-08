The Boujee Upgrade Your Butter Deserves

Flavored butters are having a moment, gaining popularity in today's culture through social media movements and appearances in specialty shops. They come in a delicious array of colors and ingredients, such as maple, cranberry and sage, strawberry, garlic and chive, and blue cheese. Some people combine homemade butter with more expensive ingredients, such as saffron, for a luxurious spread. You can also give your butter the VIP treatment by adding caviar and creating something that elevates everything it touches.

Caviar upgrades your butter to boujee just by sounding expensive, and the flavors in caviar mingle with the gentle, salty, and creamy qualities of butter to create a dreamy spread. Just like other flavored butters, you can buy caviar butter online, but you can also make it yourself, becoming a butter artisan and crafting an unforgettable spread with your own hands. It only requires two ingredients to make: high-quality butter and caviar. Mix the two together, and you have a velvety spread with a seaside, somewhat nutty finish.