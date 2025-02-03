For The Easiest Full English Breakfast, Break Out The Sheet Pan

The full English breakfast is one of the most iconic examples of British food, and even though it's one of the essential foods to eat in London, the good news is you don't have to trek across the pond to try it. There are a few iterations of full breakfasts across the United Kingdom and Ireland; for example, full English and full Irish breakfasts each have components that make them unique. At the basic level, you can expect a full English breakfast (also known as a fry-up) to include eggs, pork sausages, tomatoes, toast, bacon, and (typically baked) beans. These various sides may be easy enough to whip up individually, but it can be challenging to make each dish so that everything is ready to eat at the same time, especially if you're cooking in a small kitchen. Fortunately, if you have a hankering for an English fry-up but don't have the time or space to make several dishes separately, you can still achieve your dreams with a single sheet pan.

Practically everything featured in a traditional English breakfast can be made in the oven, which is what makes the baking sheet method so practical. All you have to do is set your oven to a high temperature, around 400 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and stagger when you add each ingredient to the pan so that the whole fry-up is ready at once.