The Delicious Chocolate Trick That'll Fix Your Cracked Cheesecake

Few things will break a baker's heart quite like cracked cheesecake. Crafting the perfect cheesecake takes a significant amount of time — six or seven hours at least, all told. Fortunately, the fix for this problem doesn't have to, and the solution is one you'll love: Top it with something equally delicious. Chocolate ganache or shavings of baking chocolate immediately come to mind. Crucially, they're tasty enough to also make you forget that there's even a crack in your cheesecake. If you don't have those on hand, there are other options too.

A berry coulis or copious amounts of whipped cream drizzled with fudge would also taste good. For this solution to work, the sauce or topping in question should have some thickness to it because some of the liquids, like the syrup in the coulis, will gravitate toward the crack and further emphasize the chasm despite your efforts to cover it. So the thicker, the better. Also put plenty of fruit or chocolate shavings over the crack, if you do go this route.

Even if you have a thick sauce, this step ensures it's covered. That said, chocolate ganache and whipped cream are both thicker, so there's less of a chance that they're going to slide into the sinkhole and make the problem even bigger. If you're really concerned about the size of the crack and taste preference isn't a massive concern, these latter two options will definitely be your best bets. Use them generously if needs be, until the crack is completely covered.

