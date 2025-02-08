Use Leftover Cream Cheese To Upgrade A Classic Breakfast (Hint, It's Not Bagels)
Sure, cream cheese is the soft, satisfying spread on your breakfast bagel, but the condiment can also upgrade grilled cheese, add texture to mashed potatoes, and contribute tangy texture to baked salmon. Plus, it's a versatile ingredient for baking, ideal for everything from mixing into frosting, to creating flaky, layered pie crusts and fluffy cakes. (Be sure to avoid basic baking mistakes when working with cream cheese). Once you've generously coated your bagel and baked your cakes, there are tons of ways to make use of leftover cream cheese. One of those uses takes cream cheese back to its early-morning roots: the classic breakfast omelet.
To boost your breakfast, you can reach for a savory, flavored cream cheese with garlic, herbs, or veggies, or simply stick to basics. Plus, as you may have learned from your favorite bagel pairings, chives accompany cream cheese well and add a mild, herby flavor to eggs. Use softened cream cheese as a creamy filling, or spread on top of completed omelets.
Adding dairy to your omelets
Dairy isn't an uncommon component of omelet recipes. Sometimes chefs whisk a little milk or cream into the egg mixture to give omelets an extra fluffy texture; others stir in a little sour cream for a rich and acidic bite. Crème fraîche, a dairy product that is a bit heavier and creamier than sour cream, also makes for a rich omelet filling.
The art of the omelet is a delicate and widely disputed craft. A few simple omelet tips will change the way you cook forever. The egg dish sounds so simple, but chances are you're making your omelet all wrong. Tools, technique, and temperature are crucial to breakfast success, and can make or break your omelet. Plus, there is a difference between the classic French omelette and the American omelet — if you like yours packed with fillings like peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese, you're probably partial to the American preparation.