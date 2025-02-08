Use Leftover Cream Cheese To Upgrade A Classic Breakfast (Hint, It's Not Bagels)

Dairy isn't an uncommon component of omelet recipes. Sometimes chefs whisk a little milk or cream into the egg mixture to give omelets an extra fluffy texture; others stir in a little sour cream for a rich and acidic bite. Crème fraîche, a dairy product that is a bit heavier and creamier than sour cream, also makes for a rich omelet filling.

The art of the omelet is a delicate and widely disputed craft. A few simple omelet tips will change the way you cook forever. The egg dish sounds so simple, but chances are you're making your omelet all wrong. Tools, technique, and temperature are crucial to breakfast success, and can make or break your omelet. Plus, there is a difference between the classic French omelette and the American omelet — if you like yours packed with fillings like peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese, you're probably partial to the American preparation.