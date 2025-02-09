Should You Bag Your Own Groceries At Trader Joe's?
Trader Joe's is the favorite shopping spot for many people, and it offers a lot of items you can't find anywhere else, like the brand's dark chocolate peanut butter cups. However, despite being an incredibly popular store, there are many things about Trader Joe's that folks just can't agree on. One such area of confusion revolves around bagging etiquette.
In early 2024, a TikToker posted a slideshow about her time working at Trader Joe's. In it, she writes in a caption that workers judge customers who don't bag their own groceries. This was met with hundreds of comments from people either refuting this claim or saying they had no clue they were supposed to be bagging. So what's the deal? Well, while customers can bag their own groceries, it's not like Aldi, where the practice is expected.
Over on Reddit, an employee clarified that many cashiers have their own methods for handling bagging, but pitching in is sometimes appreciated when the store is busy or if you have a full cart. Other people on the subreddit also weighed in with differing experiences, stating that they either always bag their groceries or that no one at their local store does. So, the etiquette seems to vary between locations and even between checkers at the same store. If you're ever in doubt, you can ask your checker whether they'd mind you bagging, but at some locations, they pull the cart behind the counter, making it impossible for customers to bag easily. In cases like that, don't worry about it, just go with the flow.
Make check out at Trader Joe's easier with reusable bags
While bagging your own groceries can be appreciated by checkers at some locations, there are other ways you can make the checkout process more manageable regardless of who's doing the bagging. One way is by bringing your own reusable bags. And we're not talking about the crumpled-up ones you have all crammed together in a big bag.
Although Trader Joe's doesn't enter customers into a raffle for using reusable bags anymore, bringing your own will still save you the store's 10-cent per bag fee. Moreover, it can make the bagging process much easier because checkers won't have to scramble to unfold paper bags for all your items. Bags like Creative Green Life's Reusable Grocery Bags are particularly convenient because they're foldable and washable but come with hard bottoms you can insert to keep them open and propped up. This means you won't have to worry about the bags toppling over, and whoever's bagging will have an easier time putting away items. There are also Creative Green Life Insulated Reusable Bags that work the same way and are perfect for keeping your picks from the Trader Joe's freezer aisle from melting on your way home.
When you reach the checkout, make sure your bags are easily accessible to the cashier, and if the store seems busy, don't hesitate to ask if they'd like you to help. You might want to brush up on the best ways to bag groceries, though, unless you want to end up with squished bread or bags that are too heavy to carry.