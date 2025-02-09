Should You Bag Your Own Groceries At Trader Joe's?

Trader Joe's is the favorite shopping spot for many people, and it offers a lot of items you can't find anywhere else, like the brand's dark chocolate peanut butter cups. However, despite being an incredibly popular store, there are many things about Trader Joe's that folks just can't agree on. One such area of confusion revolves around bagging etiquette.

In early 2024, a TikToker posted a slideshow about her time working at Trader Joe's. In it, she writes in a caption that workers judge customers who don't bag their own groceries. This was met with hundreds of comments from people either refuting this claim or saying they had no clue they were supposed to be bagging. So what's the deal? Well, while customers can bag their own groceries, it's not like Aldi, where the practice is expected.

Over on Reddit, an employee clarified that many cashiers have their own methods for handling bagging, but pitching in is sometimes appreciated when the store is busy or if you have a full cart. Other people on the subreddit also weighed in with differing experiences, stating that they either always bag their groceries or that no one at their local store does. So, the etiquette seems to vary between locations and even between checkers at the same store. If you're ever in doubt, you can ask your checker whether they'd mind you bagging, but at some locations, they pull the cart behind the counter, making it impossible for customers to bag easily. In cases like that, don't worry about it, just go with the flow.