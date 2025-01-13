Does Trader Joe's Still Give Customers Rewards For Reusable Grocery Bags?

Trader Joe's does many things just, well, differently. From the lack of self-checkout lanes at Trader Joe's — and a carefully cultivated homespun, quaint feel despite being a national chain — down to the absence of well-known brands at TJ's in favor of mostly private label goods, the store marches to the beat of its own drum.

One additional way the chain sets itself apart from the herd is through a noticeable lack of plastic bags; You're either getting your goods bagged in paper bags or a reusable one, by a famously chipper, empathetic crew member. Going the extra mile to encourage sustainability, Trader Joe's at one time went so far as to incentivize shoppers to bring their own bags from home with a rewards system that gave shoppers the chance to score a gift card, just for remembering to bring their own reusable bag.

Each week, Trader Joe's would award one $25 store gift card to a shopper. To enter, you had to bring your own shopping bag and spend at least $25, then fill out a form with your contact info to enter the weekly drawing. Sadly, this extra perk wrapped up in 2023. So bringing your own bag will win you eco-friendly brownie points — and in some regions, you'll avoid paying the 10-cent-per-bag charge — but you'll no longer be entered into a raffle.