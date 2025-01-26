Are Wendy's Fries Gluten-Free?

From that iconic seasoning to that perfect golden crunch, Wendy's french fries are up there in the ranks of best fast food fries. They're great fries, but are they great for gluten-sensitive eaters? It's a little complicated.

According to Wendy's official menu and ingredient information, its natural-cut, skin-on fries are made from potatoes, sunflower oil, and sea salt – ingredients that, on their own, contain no gluten. That's good news for those following a gluten-free diet. But there's a catch. Wendy's fries are cooked in shared fryers with menu items that contain wheat. That means while the fries themselves are gluten-free, cross-contact with gluten-containing items is a possibility. For individuals with celiac disease or severe gluten sensitivity, this shared cooking environment could pose a risk.

So, are Wendy's fries a safe bet for gluten-free eaters? It depends on your level of sensitivity. If trace amounts of gluten are a concern, you might want to steer clear, or check with your local Wendy's for fryer-specific practices.