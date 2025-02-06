BBQ Water Is The Unexpected Ingredient Your Savory Cocktails Need

Savory cocktails aren't just drinks. They're an event, practically a meal, or at least an appetizer. As such, savory ingredients like tomatoes, pickles, and latkes have joined the ingredients' list of modern libations. In light of that, why not add a little barbecue sauce, too? In fairness, adding big squirts of some store-bought or even homemade barbecue sauce to your 'rita may make it downright pasty. However, adding barbecue water makes it and other cocktails divine with a capital "D." The water is the thing that makes this so great in a cocktail.

Fortunately, making barbecue water is probably a lot easier than making many of your favorite cocktails. It certainly requires fewer ingredients than many alcoholic drinks will. You basically mix equal parts water with your favorite barbecue sauce flavor, and stir. Viola! You have a bottle of barbecue water, which flavors the beverages you dress it with without messing with the texture or overpowering the drink.

Because modern cocktail recipes have become more daring, there is space for experimentation. Unlikely ingredients such as coffee and Parmesan cheese have found their way into bar glasses and practically invite savory ingredients like barbecue water into the conversation. Plus, because it's easy to make, it's the kind of ingredient that you can pour into your favorite savory cocktail and test the taste of. If you don't like it, you've wasted maybe one drink. If you love it, you've opened the door wide for new flavor adventures.