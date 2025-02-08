The Comforting Pasta Dish Jamie Oliver Would Choose For His Last Meal

We are often curious to know what a chef would choose for their last meal, perhaps because it gives insight into the responder's tastes and values. A last meal is typically a comforting or nostalgic dish representing family or happy times. Whether choosing an exorbitant or meaningful option, simple or decadent, it tells us something about the person. After all, Ina Garten's last meal is a completely unexpected choice: french fries and hot dogs. In Melanie Dunea's 2011 book "My Last Supper: The Next Course: 50 More Great Chefs and Their Final Meals: Portraits, Interviews, and Recipes," cookbook author Bobby Flay unsurprisingly chose a cheeseburger for his last meal. And British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver chose the ridiculously easy spaghetti all'arrabbiata, a pasta with a spicy red sauce, chilies, garlic, and onion. The word "arrabbiata" means angry in Italian, and its use as the name hints at the spiciness of the sauce.

Spaghetti all'arrabbiata is a simple, rustic dish from the Lazio region. Choosing a down-to-earth plate shows that Oliver prefers comforting dishes over extravagant or complicated foods. His choice (and each of Garten's and Flay's choices) suggests that many people would opt for something that feels warm, satisfying, and deeply familiar in the face of life's final moments.