For A Spicy Twist On Meatloaf, Reach For One Korean-Inspired Addition
Meatloaf is a classic American dish that's hearty, rich, and downright comforting. Of course, no meatloaf is complete without ketchup — the can't-skip condiment that ties the dish together. Although ketchup is central to many meatloaf recipes, there are no rules against substituting it with other condiments, and shaking up traditions is part of what makes cooking an art form. Of course, you don't want to stray too far from that sweet, umami-tinted ketchup taste, which makes gochujang the perfect alternative.
Gochujang is a Korean fermented chili paste made from red chili peppers, glutinous rice, fermented soybeans, sweeteners, and salt, flaunting a complex blend of sweet and savory depth accented by gentle whispers of lingering heat. Introducing gochujang to your favorite meatloaf recipe infuses it with a multi-dimensional depth of flavor that ketchup can't always stack up to. The sauce's delicate fiery notes mingle with the meaty machismo of the dish, while the tangy, fermented sweetness cuts through the spice with a sugary trim, culminating in a bold, dynamic, yet widely appealing meatloaf.
Gochujang also offers the same versatility as ketchup in its integration into meatloaf recipes. You can add it before baking the loaf, thoroughly incorporate it into the meat mixture, or slather a fresh spread atop the finished product. Like ketchup, gochujang has a smooth, pasty consistency, so it won't disrupt the texture or mouthfeel of your go-to Heinz-topped meatloaf recipe either.
Serving gochujang meatloaf
Swapping gochujang for ketchup is an easy way to give a timeless meatloaf recipe a fresh facelift. But why stop there? Pair this zippy, savory entree with complementary side dishes for a harmonious dinner you won't soon forget.
Lean into the Korean inspiration and plate your gochujang meatloaf with a small side of kimchi fried rice. The fresh fermented zing of the cabbage matches the spirit of the gochujang while providing a nice counterpart to balance the meatloaf's heft. Toss your favorite veggies such as Brussels sprouts, carrots, or broccoli in a toasty sesame boil before roasting and topping with sesame seeds and chili crisp to make a well-balanced garden-fresh side dish tinted with fiery, nutty undertones. For something even lighter, a smashed cucumber salad will do the trick. Going for that comfort dish appeal? Pair gochujang meatloaf with miso-infused mashed potatoes for a deeply savory twist on a quintessential combo.
Although it's just one of many secret weapons that can arm meatloaf with a strapping new flavor, gochujang is a transformative ingredient that still stays true to the roots of the archetype. And if you enjoy this Korean twist on meatloaf, try using gochujang in other dishes like pasta with creamy Alfredo sauce, chicken wings, and soup broths.