Meatloaf is a classic American dish that's hearty, rich, and downright comforting. Of course, no meatloaf is complete without ketchup — the can't-skip condiment that ties the dish together. Although ketchup is central to many meatloaf recipes, there are no rules against substituting it with other condiments, and shaking up traditions is part of what makes cooking an art form. Of course, you don't want to stray too far from that sweet, umami-tinted ketchup taste, which makes gochujang the perfect alternative.

Gochujang is a Korean fermented chili paste made from red chili peppers, glutinous rice, fermented soybeans, sweeteners, and salt, flaunting a complex blend of sweet and savory depth accented by gentle whispers of lingering heat. Introducing gochujang to your favorite meatloaf recipe infuses it with a multi-dimensional depth of flavor that ketchup can't always stack up to. The sauce's delicate fiery notes mingle with the meaty machismo of the dish, while the tangy, fermented sweetness cuts through the spice with a sugary trim, culminating in a bold, dynamic, yet widely appealing meatloaf.

Gochujang also offers the same versatility as ketchup in its integration into meatloaf recipes. You can add it before baking the loaf, thoroughly incorporate it into the meat mixture, or slather a fresh spread atop the finished product. Like ketchup, gochujang has a smooth, pasty consistency, so it won't disrupt the texture or mouthfeel of your go-to Heinz-topped meatloaf recipe either.