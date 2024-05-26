The 2-Ingredient Fix To Stop Salisbury Steak From Falling Apart
Few dishes deserve the title of comfort food more than Salisbury steak. The aroma of tender beef patties smothered in a delicious gravy, mushrooms, and caramelized onions makes a lasting impression long before you actually taste the food. But even the best Salisbury steaks can crumble and fall apart during the cooking process. Fortunately, there's a simple solution to help you achieve the perfect juicy steak every time, and it only requires two ingredients — eggs and crackers (and a little love on your part).
Salisbury steak was originally invented by Dr. J. H. Salisbury, a passionate 19th-century physician who believed that food was the key to good health and, in some instances, could even cure disease. After treating injured Civil War soldiers with a diet of chopped meat, really more like a ground beef hamburger, without any frills. He eventually published his ideas, and the beloved Salisbury steak recipe was created and named in his honor.
Today's Salisbury steak recipes are likely quite different from the original, and its reputation as a hearty meal has advanced considerably since becoming a TV dinner staple. So, when you're looking for a great comfort food to add to your meal plan rotation, it helps to know how eggs and crushed crackers, when tightly packed with ground meat, become an inexpensive, one-pan dish that even picky eaters approve of.
Binding agents are the key to great Salisbury steak
To keep your Salisbury steaks from turning crumbly, use the right binding agents. Crackers are ideal because they absorb any excess moisture in your meat. Opt for plain ones, like Saltines, or choose a seasoned variety, such as Ritz or Club, for their buttery notes. Panko or seasoned breadcrumbs can be substituted for crackers.
Eggs, with their water-retention capabilities, are also exceptional binding agents. The egg white is rich in proteins that, when subjected to heat, hold everything in place. Egg yolks also contain emulsifiers that add to their binding properties, helping the meat form into oval-shaped patties rather than a loaf. Don't overmix them, though, or the patties will become dense and tough. Depending on the fat content of the meat, the ratio is about ¼ cup of crushed crackers or breadcrumbs for every egg and pound of ground meat.
Another binding agent that can be used in your recipe is a panade. A panade is a mixture of milk and bread that, when formed into a paste, helps keep the patties intact. Generally, the ratio is ½ cup of bread crumbs to 2 tablespoons of milk for ½ pound of ground meat. When you cook ground meat, the muscle fibers contract and squeeze out moisture, allowing the meat to shrink during cooking. That's why it's best to use a mix of lean and fatty meat – ground hamburger, chuck, or sirloin — so the patties hold together better during cooking.