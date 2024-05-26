The 2-Ingredient Fix To Stop Salisbury Steak From Falling Apart

Few dishes deserve the title of comfort food more than Salisbury steak. The aroma of tender beef patties smothered in a delicious gravy, mushrooms, and caramelized onions makes a lasting impression long before you actually taste the food. But even the best Salisbury steaks can crumble and fall apart during the cooking process. Fortunately, there's a simple solution to help you achieve the perfect juicy steak every time, and it only requires two ingredients — eggs and crackers (and a little love on your part).

Salisbury steak was originally invented by Dr. J. H. Salisbury, a passionate 19th-century physician who believed that food was the key to good health and, in some instances, could even cure disease. After treating injured Civil War soldiers with a diet of chopped meat, really more like a ground beef hamburger, without any frills. He eventually published his ideas, and the beloved Salisbury steak recipe was created and named in his honor.

Today's Salisbury steak recipes are likely quite different from the original, and its reputation as a hearty meal has advanced considerably since becoming a TV dinner staple. So, when you're looking for a great comfort food to add to your meal plan rotation, it helps to know how eggs and crushed crackers, when tightly packed with ground meat, become an inexpensive, one-pan dish that even picky eaters approve of.

