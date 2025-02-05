The Well-Known Brand That Makes Trader Joe's Very Green Juice Smoothies

Both of these drinks feature a balance of fruits and veggies, including apple, mango, pineapple, banana, kiwi, and broccoli, spinach, wheatgrass, parsley, and kale. You'll also find spirulina and ginger root, along with a type of garlic described as odorless. The only difference between the two is that the Trader Joe's version contains blue green algae and chlorella (a so-called superfood supplement), which is not present on the Naked Juice bottle, while the Naked version contains alfalfa and kale instead.

It's not all speculation and investigative work, though. The Freedom of Information Act has been invoked by some truth-seekers, proving that Naked Juice and Trader Joe's have had a fruitful partnership at least at times over the years. There's also evidence to suggest that the store's Mango Juice Smoothie is likely a doppelganger for Naked Juice's Mighty Mango smoothie.

Price-wise, these products are comparable — both set customers back around $3 (although Naked Juice Green Machine comes in a 15.2-ounce bottle while the Trader Joe's smoothie has a splash more in a full 16-ounce pint). But if you find the lack of transparency around its private label products to be one of the mildly annoying things about shopping at Trader Joe's, you can probably plunk down this payment without needing to question where your bottle came from.