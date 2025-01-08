Trader Joe's New Spice Trio Is Made For Chili Lovers
Trader Joe's is famous for packing its aisles with beloved proprietary products, always introducing a unique new offering sure to attract its massive fanbase. But it recently released a few familiar ingredients in a single package — and the box seems destined to become a holy grail for lovers of hot and spicy foods. With the chain's new Three Chilis for Your Consideration box, shoppers can get their hands on a trio of jars filled with spicy favorites: sweet paprika, ancho chili powder, and triple smoked red pepper flakes.
Why this particular combination of chilis? The Trader Joe's website explains that although they may look and sound similar, and all bring heat to the table, these are distinctive spices that each have their own strengths. The sweet paprika may be an ideal addition to your favorite dry rub recipes — or dusted over deviled eggs for a pop of color as well as depth of flavor — while the smoky pepper flakes bring a subtle spin on their classic uses (pizza and pasta, for example). Ancho chili powder is known for being mild and almost fruity, and is a component of classic Mexican mole that also works well in sauces, marinades, and more.
The spicy details
Both the sweet paprika and chili flakes in the Trader Joe's box are packaged in 55 gram jars, while the ancho powder weighs in at 65 grams. At $7.99 for all three, this is practically a steal considering a single container of any one of these ingredients can typically set you back around that amount or even more. The box itself is also whimsically designed with illustrated chilis and leaves, and can easily make a sweet gift for a heat-lover — or anyone looking to kickstart their spice collection.
Keep in mind that although no particular end date has been announced, the chain has specified that this is a limited time only offering, so you may want to get a move on over to your closest location (and follow tips for how to snag the store's most in-demand products). There are items you should never buy at Trader Joe's, but for some customers, this set of spicy ingredients may end up rating among the store's top products.