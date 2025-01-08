Trader Joe's New Spice Trio Is Made For Chili Lovers

Trader Joe's is famous for packing its aisles with beloved proprietary products, always introducing a unique new offering sure to attract its massive fanbase. But it recently released a few familiar ingredients in a single package — and the box seems destined to become a holy grail for lovers of hot and spicy foods. With the chain's new Three Chilis for Your Consideration box, shoppers can get their hands on a trio of jars filled with spicy favorites: sweet paprika, ancho chili powder, and triple smoked red pepper flakes.

Why this particular combination of chilis? The Trader Joe's website explains that although they may look and sound similar, and all bring heat to the table, these are distinctive spices that each have their own strengths. The sweet paprika may be an ideal addition to your favorite dry rub recipes — or dusted over deviled eggs for a pop of color as well as depth of flavor — while the smoky pepper flakes bring a subtle spin on their classic uses (pizza and pasta, for example). Ancho chili powder is known for being mild and almost fruity, and is a component of classic Mexican mole that also works well in sauces, marinades, and more.