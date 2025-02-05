Think Twice Before Tossing Skunked Beer. You Can Still Use It

Getting skunked isn't fun in any situation, including when it happens to your beer. If you've ever indulged in a bottle of crisp beer on a sunny day, you may have been disappointed to find your beverage tasting like the smelly end of a skunk after only a few minutes outside. Skunked beer, also known as lightstruck beer, is not expired. Rather, it is the result of a chemical reaction. When hoppy beer is exposed to the sun, ultraviolet rays break down the hops' alpha acids, creating 3-methylbut-2-butene-1-thiol (MBT) — the culprit of the terrible odor.

Since this reaction is dependent on sunlight, skunked beer happens more frequently to drinks packaged in clear or sometimes green glass bottles. This is part of the reason why we started canning beer in the first place. Buying canned brands is a good way to avoid skunked alcohol, as is keeping your drinks out of the sunlight, chilling them, and placing them inside ice bags if you don't have a fridge or cooler available. Don't worry if you take a sip or two of your beer after realizing it's turned — the taste and smell of skunked beer may be reminiscent of mildew and must, but it's still completely safe to consume. However, you might want to save your palate and use the alcohol for some more creative applications instead. As it turns out, skunked beer has many uses outside of the culinary sphere.