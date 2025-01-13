Why It Took Over 100 Years To Put Beer In A Can

The act of popping open a can of beer and having it taste how the brewer intended it to is a pretty ubiquitous experience today, but it wasn't always this way. Canning vegetables and other non-carbonated products first began in the early 1800s thanks to the work of the French candy maker Nicholas Appert, known as "the father of canning," who developed a method of safely storing perishable food for long periods in hermetically sealed containers that had been sterilized by heat. It took a lot longer to come up with a workable can for beer — a lot longer. Someone even managed to can bacon before the invention of canned beer.

One of the biggest problems involved in canning beer was creating a metal container that could withstand the high pressure of a carbonated beverage. Where canned vegetables or juices only need to withstand between 25 to 35 pounds of pressure per square inch (psi) beer (and other carbonated beverages) need to withstand more than 80 psi. Early experiments with canning beer produced explosive results. The second issue was taste. Beer stored in unlined metal cans ruined the beer's flavor. Both problems were eventually solved by lining the metal. Over the years, the metal of choice went from tin to steel to aluminum by the late 1950s.