The Cooking Technique That Gives You Thick Pub-Style Burgers

A juicy, thick hamburger patty is central to burger night, especially if you're making pub-style burgers for dinner. These burgers originated in British pubs, as the name suggests, and are traditionally a hearty serving of 80/20 beef, lightly seasoned with just salt and pepper. The burger is topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and a classic hamburger bun. Twists on the pub burger include using a brioche or sesame seed bun, or adding different toppings and sauces. The point is that the pub burger is a filling meal that's easy to prepare fresh and fast. It's a great go-to for family dinner night and perfect for a build-your-own hamburger bar. The pub burger hinges on the hamburger, and a great cooking technique for pub-style burgers is to reverse sear them. Combine reverse searing with other techniques like Gordon Ramsay's trick for better cheeseburgers to really elevate burger night this week.

Reverse searing a hamburger means you cook it first in a low-temperature oven before dropping the burger onto a piping hot pan and searing both sides. It's a great cooking technique for burgers, because the oven first raises the internal temperature of the meat without drying it out. Finish the burger on the frying pan and create a crust on the outside, creating a juicy and flavorful hamburger. The technique works especially well for evenly cooking thicker patties, like pub-style burgers.