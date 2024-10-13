Gordon Ramsay's Hard-Boiled Egg Tip Makes Peeling Hassle-Free

Hard-boiled eggs are endlessly hack-able. Tips and tricks abound, from plunging your eggs into an ice bath to achieve sunny yellow yolks instead of the green ring of death, to pricking holes in the shell to keep it from cracking during boiling. Add in Gordon Ramsay's hard-boiled egg tip to truly make peeling hassle-free.

Ramsay's tip is a two-parter and requires no extra utensils or materials other than a bowl of cold water, your mouth, and your two hands. Once the eggs are done boiling, remove them one by one and immediately plunge them into a bowl of cold water to stop the cooking process. Then, grab one of the eggs in your hand, and tap the base of it on a hard surface, like a cutting board, to break the shell. Then, stick it quickly back into the water bowl. "The water seeps underneath the shell [and you] see the shell come off so much easier," Ramsay explains in a video posted to his YouTube channel.

For step two, Ramsay takes the already cracked egg and peels away the cracked bit of shell near the base. He brings the egg to his mouth and gives a quick blow to separate the egg from its shell. From there, the shell peels away seamlessly in large pieces, leaving behind a perfectly whole hard-boiled egg with no pockmarks in sight.