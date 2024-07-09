The Case For Steaming Your Hard-Boiled Eggs Every Single Time

Hard-boiled eggs are one of those foods everyone does a little bit differently. It's a process rife with quick and easy hacks and tips that promise the best hard-boiled eggs ever, ones with perfectly tender whites and non-chalky yolks that peel easily and don't have the dreaded green ring. The suggestions are endless: Drop eggs in already boiling water, plunge them into an ice bath afterward, and be sure to add a bit of white vinegar to the water while cooking to easily detach the shell in one piece. But the case for steaming your hard-boiled eggs every single time may outweigh all the advice you've heard before.

Steaming your hard-boiled eggs is a simple and easy way to ensure they come out perfectly cooked. It takes the same amount of time (or could even be a bit faster) and yields a more tender egg overall. When it comes to ease of peeling, steamed hard-boiled eggs peel equally as well as hard-boiled eggs cooked in boiling water.

And steaming couldn't be easier to do. Bring an inch of water to a boil in a big pot with a steamer basket inside. Once the water is boiling, place your eggs in the steamer, cover, and cook for 12 minutes. Once time is up, quickly spoon each egg into an ice water bath to cool. Wait about 15 minutes before peeling and enjoy fully intact and hard-boiled eggs.