The Mistake You're Making Whenever You Use Canned Pumpkin

Canned pumpkin is a tried-and-true, time-saving kitchen hack for soups, sauces, and seasonal baked goods. Rather than hauling your pumpkin or squash home, finding your biggest knife to slice it, roasting it in the oven over a long period of time, then dragging out your blender to purée it until smooth, you can simply reach for a convenient can or two in your pantry. But there's a reason home chefs sometimes opt to undertake all that manual labor listed above — roasted pumpkin has a deeper, richer flavor that pumpkin straight out of a can can't replicate. Or can it?

Using canned pumpkin isn't a mistake, but using it straight from the can certainly is. Although you can happily skip the pumpkin purchasing, slicing, and blending, roasting your canned pumpkin purée will reincorporate those buttery, toasted caramelized flavors that only heat can provide. That heat has another benefit: removing some of the canned pumpkin's moisture. Particularly for a simple pumpkin pie, where a can of purée usually creates more filling than you need and you're already running interference to prevent a soggy crust, a less-moist purée helps create a creamier, custard-like texture.

To bake your canned pumpkin to perfection, spread out as much of your canned purée as the recipe calls for directly on a baking sheet (the loss of moisture isn't enough to require more purée). Roast at 400°F for about 15 minutes, or until the edges and peaks of your pumpkin purée start to brown. Let the purée cool slightly before using.