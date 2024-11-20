The Fish Bobby Flay Never Orders When At A Restaurant

With 17 published cook books, multiple TV shows and decades of cooking under his belt, celebrity chef Bobby Flay knows good food. He's involved in menu development at his many restaurants across the country and tosses his talent at crafting everything that comes from the kitchen. From the Mediterranean-style cuisine at Amalfi to flame grilled beef at Bobby's Burgers, Flay has his hands in nearly every style of dining. He's often out and about as well, visiting other restaurants and enjoying the foods that drive his entire life.

Like anyone else, Bobby Flay has menu preferences when he eats out, and has said in past interviews that he likes to order menu items served on crushed ice, and that he doesn't eat cod when he's at a restaurant. At the heart of Bobby Flay's ordering style is a sense of strategy, seemingly all about getting the most out of his experience. In Flay's opinion, cod doesn't have a strong enough flavor to make any kind of lasting memory, so he just doesn't order it. In a 2017 interview with PopSugar, Flay explained: "It just doesn't taste like anything, so I don't bother."