The Classic Steak Dinner That Ernest Hemingway Enjoyed As His Last Meal

Ernest Hemingway might be better known for his writing, but he was actually quite a foodie during his lifetime. He was known for his unusual ingredient choices in burgers, but he was also known to attend some of the oldest restaurants in the world. He even has a sandwich named after him, which is as eclectic and unique as the author himself.

Despite his unique foodie reputation, his last meal was truly a classic one. Shortly before he ended his own life, it's widely reported that Ernest Hemingway had a New York strip steak with a baked potato and Caesar salad. Many speculate that he washed it down with a nice Bordeaux.

Hemingway's last meal wasn't by random choice. In fact, this particular meal was well-known as one of the author's favorites. In a way, it is fitting that his last meal was just as classic as his writing, and by extension, him as a person.