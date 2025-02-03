The Classic Steak Dinner That Ernest Hemingway Enjoyed As His Last Meal
Ernest Hemingway might be better known for his writing, but he was actually quite a foodie during his lifetime. He was known for his unusual ingredient choices in burgers, but he was also known to attend some of the oldest restaurants in the world. He even has a sandwich named after him, which is as eclectic and unique as the author himself.
Despite his unique foodie reputation, his last meal was truly a classic one. Shortly before he ended his own life, it's widely reported that Ernest Hemingway had a New York strip steak with a baked potato and Caesar salad. Many speculate that he washed it down with a nice Bordeaux.
Hemingway's last meal wasn't by random choice. In fact, this particular meal was well-known as one of the author's favorites. In a way, it is fitting that his last meal was just as classic as his writing, and by extension, him as a person.
Hemingway dined at a usual haunt
Not only was his final meal one of his favorites, but Ernest Hemingway had his last meal at a restaurant with friends. He was at Michel's Christiania Restaurant, located in Ketchum, Idaho where the author resided. At the time, the restaurant was just called "Christiania," and he was a regular patron there.
His wife, Mary Walsh Hemingway, was also in attendance at his last meal. The couple sat at what was known as "their" table. The author was often quoted in real life and in books as a great lover of food. Hemingway often mused about foods' ability to provide more than just nourishment for the body but also nourishment for the soul and mind.
In his ever-eclectic fashion, Hemingway did have some changes and requests for his final meal. Instead of the simple mixed greens that the restaurant typically served with the meal, according to author and Hemingway blogger Christine Whitehead, Hemingway requested a Caesar salad instead.