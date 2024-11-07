Ernest Hemingway is one of the most recognizable names in American literature, with generations reading his work, like the Pulitzer Prize-winning "The Old Man and the Sea," as a part of school curricula. An iconic and complex figure with lasting cultural impact, Hemingway was someone with a remarkable perspective on life, and he conveyed it through his simple prose. An oft-overlooked part of his legacy is that he was also a food aficionado. Through posthumously uncovered documents and old letters by the author, we now know exactly how he liked his hamburgers, too. Turns out, he had great taste.

Hemingway was adamant that the burgers were formed by hand and cooked the way many professional chefs prefer: pan-fried, not grilled. Pans allow the burger to cook in its own juices and absorb fats like butter or cooking oil, creating more flavor. Pan-frying locks in moisture and seasoning, letting the different tastes acquaint with each other. A dry, overcooked patty is a common burger cooking mistake.

Hemingway, like many beef enjoyers, preferred his burger cooked medium to medium-rare. While it might be a mistake to order burgers medium-rare at restaurants, there's an undeniable taste factor for many people in leaving a small bit of pink in the middle, even though it's not the safest way to eat them.