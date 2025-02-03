Canned Beer Gets Way Bigger Than Just A Tallboy. What Are The Largest Sizes?

Typically, a "normal" beer can is about 12 ounces in size, and you see them everywhere. They're featured in six-packs of domestic beers and plenty of non-alcoholic sodas as well. Sometimes, while you're perusing the beer aisle, you'll also see larger individual cans which are about 16 ounces in size, colloquially known as tallboys. Craft breweries love selling their beer in tallboys because it makes their beers stand out on the shelf. Increasingly, however, tallboys are coming up short for breweries. Your typical beer can is getting bigger.

There are a few larger sizes, each with common nicknames in the brewing industry. Past tallboys, you can also find 19.2-ounce cans called "stovepipes" which are an increasingly common way for craft breweries to sell their wares in convenience stores and local delis. Then you've got 24-ounce cans called "silo" cans, although you might recognize them as White Claw cans, because you can frequently buy cans of hard seltzer packaged in silos. The largest of all is a whopping 32-ounce can called the "crowler," which is most often seen as a to-go option when you're visiting the tap room of a local brewery. A crowler gets its name from the beer growler, which is a ceramic or glass jug which can be resealed with a lid; the crowler's name is a portmanteau of "can growler."