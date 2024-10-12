Why So Many Craft Beers Sell Their Products In Tallboy Cans

Just glance at the selection at most shelves, and the advent of craft beer is quickly revealed. Although not legally defined, these brews crafted by independent enterprises are easy to tell apart. Oftentimes, the contained beer is inventive, packing in unusual ingredients or reimagining the style. There's likely a Brewers Association sticker on the label– it's in the shape of an upside down bottle that reads Independent Craft. And to finish it off, there are the quirky, eye-catching labels, plastered in a large size on tallboy cans.

Many of such identifiers are self-explanatory, but what's with the craft beer's predisposition towards larger volume bottling? Sure, this 16-ounce can is meant to perfectly fill a pint glass. And it typically comes in a four pack, making cracking a new one open just a little less frequent. Yet most of all, it's about physically standing out among beer offerings. Like the vibrant art, this can size is meant to let consumers know that the beer isn't built for chugging or loading up a cooler with great abundance. Just remember, looks can be deceiving — after all there are many packaged "craft" beers that are actually connected to Anheuser-Busch. So, you'll nevertheless need to look into who makes the brew.