Why So Many Craft Beers Sell Their Products In Tallboy Cans
Just glance at the selection at most shelves, and the advent of craft beer is quickly revealed. Although not legally defined, these brews crafted by independent enterprises are easy to tell apart. Oftentimes, the contained beer is inventive, packing in unusual ingredients or reimagining the style. There's likely a Brewers Association sticker on the label– it's in the shape of an upside down bottle that reads Independent Craft. And to finish it off, there are the quirky, eye-catching labels, plastered in a large size on tallboy cans.
Many of such identifiers are self-explanatory, but what's with the craft beer's predisposition towards larger volume bottling? Sure, this 16-ounce can is meant to perfectly fill a pint glass. And it typically comes in a four pack, making cracking a new one open just a little less frequent. Yet most of all, it's about physically standing out among beer offerings. Like the vibrant art, this can size is meant to let consumers know that the beer isn't built for chugging or loading up a cooler with great abundance. Just remember, looks can be deceiving — after all there are many packaged "craft" beers that are actually connected to Anheuser-Busch. So, you'll nevertheless need to look into who makes the brew.
Tallboy cans are meant to distinguish from other beers
Although the trend's more prevalent for the independent style, take note that domestic or craft beers are both sold in the tallboy size. That's due to another big advantage of the packing volume –it readily enables the sale of single beers. While some beer bottle shops will allow it, purchasing the prevalent 12-ounce can is less logistically convenient. Sure, the size works for particularly flavor dense and high ABV beers like imperial stouts. However, with more common styles (like ever popular IPAs), the seller will need to split apart a larger packaged unit, and the consumer receives an amount that's less suitable for a one and done. Plus, tallboy cans are often priced just a little steeper, helping with the margins per sale.
Additionally, craft beers in a tallboy size play well into the industry's culture of constant variety. Whether you're buying from a shop or at a bar, it's a size that is easy to share. It's possible to pour out new flavors amongst friends, or assemble a DIY 4-pack where you can really savor all the complex tasting notes. So, the size plays into receiving personalized recommendations: a reason you should skip picking up craft beer at Costco. The packaging distinction offers a contrast to the quick-drinking nature of macro-beer lagers, built for crushing at a moment's notice.