While the fast food of the past may have been known for being reliably cheap, times have changed. (Does the dollar menu even exist anymore?) You can still find a quick meal for less at a drive-thru joint, but prices have risen exponentially — in some states more than others. While a burger might cost $3 in one city, it can cost twice as much elsewhere. If you want to avoid paying more for the same food, avoid the US state with the most expensive fast food prices.

Not only does Hawaii have stunning landscapes, but it also has a pretty high cost of living, and its fast food scene is no exception. The island had the highest fast food prices across the board. (For reference, a Domino's pizza in the Aloha State costs $18.99.) While the prices are high, there is a reason. As you probably guessed, it's all due to high import costs. There are only so many things you can source from an island, so almost everything must be flown in or shipped overseas. That means that even the absolute cheapest fast food comes with a high price. (So if you want to save money on food while traveling here, you may as well choose local.)

While Hawaii's position on this list might be obvious, it's no shock that New York and California rank as some of the next most expensive states for fast food, right up there with New Jersey and Maryland.