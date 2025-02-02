What's America's Most Expensive Pizza Chain?

With so many pizza chains strewn across America, it can be hard to tell the difference between them all. Truthfully, not many of us can say with confidence what the largest pizza chain in America is or which pizza chains have the best special crusts. Many of us simply order pizza without looking into its quality, or more importantly, its price.

While fast food and chain restaurants are typically synonymous with cheap pricing, there is still a pizza chain that ranks as the most expensive of the bunch. Papa Murphy's, best known for its Take 'N' Bake style pizzas, ranks as the most expensive pizza chain in the United States. A typical 14-inch pizza will cost you $17.99.

Not only is Papa Murphy's a more expensive option, but due to the Take 'N' Bake style of the chain, customers still have to cook the pizza themselves at home. The higher price combined with the physical effort isn't worth it for some. However, given how successful the chain continues to be, perhaps the high price is justifiable.