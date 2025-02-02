What's America's Most Expensive Pizza Chain?
With so many pizza chains strewn across America, it can be hard to tell the difference between them all. Truthfully, not many of us can say with confidence what the largest pizza chain in America is or which pizza chains have the best special crusts. Many of us simply order pizza without looking into its quality, or more importantly, its price.
While fast food and chain restaurants are typically synonymous with cheap pricing, there is still a pizza chain that ranks as the most expensive of the bunch. Papa Murphy's, best known for its Take 'N' Bake style pizzas, ranks as the most expensive pizza chain in the United States. A typical 14-inch pizza will cost you $17.99.
Not only is Papa Murphy's a more expensive option, but due to the Take 'N' Bake style of the chain, customers still have to cook the pizza themselves at home. The higher price combined with the physical effort isn't worth it for some. However, given how successful the chain continues to be, perhaps the high price is justifiable.
Does the hype match the price?
The high price at Papa Murphy's is often attributed to the chain being somewhat higher quality than other pizza chains. Not to mention, while Take 'N' Bake style pizza does require more effort on the part of the customer, it does mean the pizza can be consumed at peak freshness, which is a big plus (especially for those who have fallen victim to room-temp pizza). Additionally, the pizzas are also highly customizable, which is why people like the chain in the first place. Not only are the pizzas tailor-made, but customers can stack quite a lot of toppings on their orders — up to five are included in the price.
While some think this makes the chain worthy of being the priciest in America, other customers beg to differ. One customer on a Reddit forum has griped that an order of three pizzas delivered amounted to $50. Customers have also noticed that Papa Murphy's prices have steadily increased over the years. A customer in another thread mentioned that a family pizza went from $14 to $18, while nearly everything else on the menu has increased by a dollar or more. While the price tag is leaving customers divided, at the least Papa Murphy's has yet to count itself among the ever-growing list of popular pizza chains that have gone bankrupt; maybe the high price is worth it after all.