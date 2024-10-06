The Iconic Dressing You Should Start Adding To Tuna Salad

Tuna salad is a lunchtime classic, often made by mixing canned tuna, mayo, and celery. It's simple, tasty, wholesome, and traditional, but there are definitely ways to upgrade this classic recipe. Enter everyone's favorite condiment: ranch dressing. While mayo is typically used in tuna salad because of its rich creaminess that binds the tuna salad together, and its fatty flavor that masks the tangy fishiness of tuna, ranch dressing offers something extra. Doesn't it always? Though they're both creamy dressings, mayo and ranch have different flavor profiles. Ranch, with its zesty combination of garlic, herbs, and buttermilk, complements the tuna's flavor while adding a bold twist of its own. Mayo has a milder, salty flavor that works fine but doesn't add much zing to the salad.

Ranch doesn't only offer that desired creaminess in tuna salad, but also provides its own tang that enhances, rather than hides, the tuna's natural flavor. It's an easy way to use store-bought ranch rather than just as a regular salad dressing, and it opens new doors for tuna salad mix-in options. It's also as easy as swapping the mayo in your favorite tuna salad recipe for the same amount of ranch (around 2 tablespoons per can). Or, if you're hesitant to skip mayo altogether, opt for half ranch, half mayo. Whether you go full-on ranch or combine it with mayo, this simple swap will add some zest to your tuna salad.