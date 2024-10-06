How Long Is Feta Cheese Good For Once It's Been Opened?
Feta cheese is a salty, crumbly cheese commonly used in Mediterranean cooking. True feta comes from Greece, and it's made using sheep's milk (sometimes a bit of goat's milk as well), which gives it its signature tangy flavor. If you've ever opened a package of feta, you might notice that it has plenty of moisture (most of it coming from a brine), making it a more delicate cheese than firmer options like a sharp orange cheddar. For that reason, you have to be careful how you store feta. Kept under proper conditions, this cheese will last about seven days once it's opened.
Feta is best when paired with other Mediterranean flavors, such as kalamata olives, red onion, or fresh tomatoes. You can easily add it to a sheet pan meal or crumble it over a salad — especially one with a sweet vinaigrette — and can also add salty flavor and texture to a dip. But storing it properly is essential to keeping its texture and maximizing its flavor. Plus, you have to know when the cheese has gone bad to avoid any potential exposure to harmful bacteria.
How to store feta and tell when it's gone bad
Feta is a perishable ingredient and should always be stored in the refrigerator below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Importantly, feta's brine is essential for keeping its flavor and freshness, so when you open a package, don't not toss out the brine; this is the salty water mixture that the cheese is meant to be submerged in. if you do accidentally drain the brine, you can submerge the feta in a mixture of 1 teaspoon of salt (kosher salt is best) and one cup of water; increase the recipe as needed.
You can freeze feta, too. Just drain the brine, then wrap it in freezer-friendly packaging, such as a layer of plastic wrap and a layer of aluminum foil; it should last up to three months.
If you can't remember how long that feta has been in the fridge, there are a few ways to tell if it's spoiled. Check for any visible signs of mold; feta is naturally an ivory or slightly off-white cheese, so if it looks green or has any discoloration, it's too old. But if it's not clear visually, then you'll know when you taste it. Feta has a slight tang to it, but it should not be an unwelcome kind of sour; toss it if this is the case. And finally, yeast can grow on feta, so if it tastes like bread, then it's past its prime.