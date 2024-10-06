How Long Is Feta Cheese Good For Once It's Been Opened?

Feta is a perishable ingredient and should always be stored in the refrigerator below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Importantly, feta's brine is essential for keeping its flavor and freshness, so when you open a package, don't not toss out the brine; this is the salty water mixture that the cheese is meant to be submerged in. if you do accidentally drain the brine, you can submerge the feta in a mixture of 1 teaspoon of salt (kosher salt is best) and one cup of water; increase the recipe as needed.

You can freeze feta, too. Just drain the brine, then wrap it in freezer-friendly packaging, such as a layer of plastic wrap and a layer of aluminum foil; it should last up to three months.

If you can't remember how long that feta has been in the fridge, there are a few ways to tell if it's spoiled. Check for any visible signs of mold; feta is naturally an ivory or slightly off-white cheese, so if it looks green or has any discoloration, it's too old. But if it's not clear visually, then you'll know when you taste it. Feta has a slight tang to it, but it should not be an unwelcome kind of sour; toss it if this is the case. And finally, yeast can grow on feta, so if it tastes like bread, then it's past its prime.