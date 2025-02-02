The Best Fish To Use When Making A Quenelle

The philosophy of French cuisine and its signature techniques — typically considered the peak of culinary prowess — is all about transforming simple ingredients like butter and flour into rich, elegant creations greater than the sum of their parts. One particular dish that perfectly encapsulates this is the quenelle, an oval-shaped, dumpling-like mixture of creamed fish (or meat), egg, and either cream or flour and butter, that is poached and then smothered in a delicious sauce. A kind of savory fish soufflé, quenelles are sometimes compared to gefilte fish or Chinese fish balls, though they are unique in preparation and presentation.

Quenelles originated in the French city of Lyon, known as the nation's gastronomic capital. There, they are known as quenelles de brochet and made with pike fish, which are plentiful in the region's ponds and streams. As the recipe spread, it was adapted to substitute different types of fishes, as well as chicken or other meats. The term quenelle is sometimes used to refer to the shape of the dish, which other foods, like mashed potatoes or ice cream, may be molded into.

Since they were originally made with pike, it's best to stick with lean, white fish when preparing traditional quenelles. According to Robert DiGregorio, director of seafood quality at the Fulton Fish Market, "It's best to look for a lean fish that is fine grained. A great choice is halibut. This works well because of its slightly sweet mild flavor that doesn't overpower other parts of the dish."