Give Your Bloody Mary A Tangy Kick With One Leftover Liquid
Next time you pluck the last olive out of a jar, don't be so quick to dump the leftover liquid down the drain. Instead, save it for when you're in the mood for a boozy brunch because olive brine is the secret ingredient to elevate your next bloody Mary. Olive brine is a mixture of water, salt, and vinegar. Since olives have been sitting in it, that salty and tangy flavor has had plenty of time to infuse into the liquid, making it full of flavor. After all, olive brine is what makes dirty martinis such a popular drink order.
A classic bloody Mary recipe includes tomato juice, vodka, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, tabasco sauce, and is seasoned with salt and black pepper to taste. These spicy cocktails also usually include garnishes like celery, a lime wedge, or green olives. However, over the years, the bloody Mary has evolved to have unique variations, some of which might leave you scratching your head only to find out it's a genius addition. Adding horseradish or soy sauce, and even swapping the vodka for aquavit are all experiments that have seen success. Don't sleep on olive brine though, because it's definitely deserving of being a regular ingredient in your bloody Mary.
Why olive brine just works in this cocktail
Since tomato juice is acidic and slightly sweet, olive brine adds a subtle amount of saltiness and tanginess to balance those flavors. It also complements the heat-inducing ingredients like tabasco and horseradish that are often added to bloody Marys. Spiciness enhances the taste of salt, so just a spoonful of olive brine paired with ingredients that have some heat brings a bold punch of flavor in each sip — and even reduces the need to add extra salt to the drink itself.
The addition of olive brine also ties your drink together with the garnishes. While some drinks can basically serve you a whole meal via garnishes by adding things like shrimp, bacon, and even fried chicken, traditional garnishes almost always include green olives. Adding the brine to your drink creates a seamless flavor connection with olive or pickle garnishes for a harmonious and delicious breakfast cocktail. If you're someone who enjoys the occasional Sunday morning bloody Mary, keep a jar of green olives in your fridge and put it to work next time a boozy brunch calls your name.