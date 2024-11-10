Give Your Bloody Mary A Tangy Kick With One Leftover Liquid

Next time you pluck the last olive out of a jar, don't be so quick to dump the leftover liquid down the drain. Instead, save it for when you're in the mood for a boozy brunch because olive brine is the secret ingredient to elevate your next bloody Mary. Olive brine is a mixture of water, salt, and vinegar. Since olives have been sitting in it, that salty and tangy flavor has had plenty of time to infuse into the liquid, making it full of flavor. After all, olive brine is what makes dirty martinis such a popular drink order.

A classic bloody Mary recipe includes tomato juice, vodka, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, tabasco sauce, and is seasoned with salt and black pepper to taste. These spicy cocktails also usually include garnishes like celery, a lime wedge, or green olives. However, over the years, the bloody Mary has evolved to have unique variations, some of which might leave you scratching your head only to find out it's a genius addition. Adding horseradish or soy sauce, and even swapping the vodka for aquavit are all experiments that have seen success. Don't sleep on olive brine though, because it's definitely deserving of being a regular ingredient in your bloody Mary.