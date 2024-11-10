Why Do Some King Salmon Have An Ivory Color?

When you're picking out a protein, it's important to keep an eye on the color. This is particularly true with meats like beef and fish such as tuna and salmon. In general, when buying salmon at the grocery store, we've come to expect that the fish will be a nice pink color and so avoid fillets that look anemic. For the most part, that's the correct call. You'll tend to see deep red sockeye salmon and the much pinker king salmon. But there is one type of king salmon that you might have come across with a much paler, ivory color.

In this particular case, that paler color on the king salmon isn't the concern it might be with other varieties. In fact, this lighter, ivory-colored king salmon is a rare and prized variety, and its hue is hereditary and completely natural. Most king salmon are the normal pink variety that you are used to seeing in the grocery store, with many of those coming from the coasts of either Alaska or California. Ivory king salmon make up about 5% of the population and are primarily found in the Gulf of Alaska. They're hard to find in the continental United States because they just don't tend to get very far from Alaska. Local restaurants are eager to snap them up and very little of the ivory king salmon makes it to commercial retail.