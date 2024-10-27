The Reason King Salmon Is So Expensive

Also called Chinook salmon, king salmon lives up to its moniker by being one of the most sought-after fish in the world. While the fish has an extensive habitat stretching from Monterey Bay in California to Chukchi Sea in Alaska, king salmon are rare in contrast to other types like pink, coho, and sockeye. In 2019, only 9.9 million pounds of king salmon were caught in the U.S., compared to 290 million pounds of sockeye salmon, according to NOAA Fisheries. Likewise, in 2013, king salmon represented only 1% of the roughly 273 million salmon caught in Alaska, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

This rarity of king salmon drives its high price, but that isn't the only factor. King salmon are also highly prized for having the highest amount of omega-3 fatty acids. Moreover, unlike the pink flesh most associated with salmon, king salmon have vivid red flesh and a rich buttery taste.

Every May, when king salmon begin returning to rivers across Alaska — including the renowned Copper River – headlines are made as the first few fish are caught. These early catches are typically the most expensive: In 2017, Copper River king salmon sold for $75 per pound at the start of the fishing season, according to Anchorage Daily News. However, like the most expensive cheese in the world, you can expect to pay a premium for king salmon all year round, with Pike Place Market in Seattle selling a whole 20-pound fish for a whopping $650 and steaks for $39.50 per pound at the time of this writing.