This One-Of-A-Kind Mexican Costco That Has A Unique Attraction In The Parking Lot

Costco is like the Disneyland of grocery stores with plentiful free samples, $1.50 hotdogs, and unique surprises like Chinese century eggs waiting to be discovered. However, while most folks head to Costco to pick up groceries, one particular location's parking lot has been drawing crowds for a very unique reason — a cenote.

Cenotes are a formation specific to the Yucatan peninsula, which was once a coral reef millions of years ago. As sea levels decreased, the now-dry land became pockmarked with cave systems and sinkholes. These sinkholes, which drain water into the many underground river systems, are cenotes, and they've become major tourist attractions. While there are an estimated 10,000 cenotes in the Yucatan, with only 2,400 documented, only one can call a Costco parking lot its home.

Situated in Merida, Mexico, the location where the Costco now sits was once occupied by a Cordemex factory. When construction began on the new store, the factory's warehouses were torn down, and the cenote was discovered. Named Ka Kuxtal, which in the Mayan language means "the one that got [brought] back to life," this cenote has become a must-see for tourists in Merida both for its beauty and bizarre location. Plus, Costco has really dressed up the area around the cenote with a scenic stone garden surrounded by native plants. While the area is fenced off, so you can't directly approach the cenote, the view alone is something no other Costco can offer.