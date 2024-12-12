The Traditional Chinese Delicacy You Can Try At Costco

When people think of Costco, the first things that come to mind are cheap hot dogs and Kirkland Signature branded items. However, the wholesale club does have a lineup of special and hard-to-find products hidden among the endless shelves in their warehouses. Things like durian, also known as the world's smelliest fruit, and bottles of rare, expensive bourbon have been known to make appearances at Costco stores.

Now, Costco has added another unique item to their roster: century eggs. Essentially, these are preserved eggs typically made using clay, ash, salt, quicklime, and rice hulls. Century eggs can be prepared with duck, quail, or chicken eggs, and can take weeks or months to make.

Costco sells these highly coveted, shelf-stable eggs in boxes of 20. The boxes are green and gold, with an English label written simply as "preserved duck egg." One box costs only $13.99, making it a fairly inexpensive option to try a well loved, long-time Chinese delicacy. The eggs can be eaten by themselves or used to make an international egg salad.