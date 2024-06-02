Your Pancake Syrup Will Taste Like A Cozy Fall Day With One Simple Swap

Pancakes are inherently comforting. Whether you're making a basic from-scratch buttermilk stack or taking boxed pancakes to the next level, they always hit the spot as a cozy breakfast or breakfast-for-dinner treat. As for toppings, outside of the classic butter-and-syrup route, there are plenty of alternative sweeteners available, from agave syrup to honey to homemade berry compote. For an option that tastes like if you could bottle up the crisp season of crunchy fallen leaves, knit sweaters, and pumpkin spice lattes is a simple apple cider syrup.

Making your own maple syrup is no afternoon DIY project, but this condiment can be yours in less than an hour, requiring only one ingredient (that's right), regular apple cider, plus some patience as it thickens on the stovetop. If you're feeling splurgy, treat yourself to your choice of more artisanal or homemade apple ciders, but any old jug of generic brand stuff from the grocery store will do here — there's no need to shell out for the pricier brands.

Essentially just a reduction of apple cider, this syrup is by adding between ½ and a whole gallon of apple cider to a saucepan, bringing it to a boil, and then simmering it until it becomes concentrated yet still pourable (about 40 minutes to an hour). Additional spices are optional but not required, as the pure apple flavor shines all on its own.

